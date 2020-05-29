Dallas Film To Host Weekly Drive-In Movies At Local Brewery

Dallas International Film Festival is starting a drive-in series for summer. Load up the car and watch movies on a big screen at Four Corners Brewery. They kick off the event Wednesday, June 3rd at 7pm with a screening of Goonies.

THE GOONIES at the DIFF Summer Drive-in presented by Samsung is HAPPENING June 3rd!⠀ ⠀ This is a special 35th Anniversary screening. THE GOONIES originally released in theaters on June 7, 1985. Written and produced by Stephen Spielberg. Is there another reason? Also written by Chris Columbus who has written, directed or produced HARRY POTTER, GREMLINS, HOME ALONE, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM and so many more great movies. Directed by Richard Donner who directed or produced SUPERMAN, LETHAL WEAPON, THE LOST BOYS, FREE WILLY, ANY GIVEN SUNDAY, X-MAN and the list goes on.⠀ ⠀ A great cast including Josh Brolin, Sean Astin and Joey Pantoliano.⠀ ⠀ Drive-ins are the place to be right now. A great place to kick-off the summer, relax and see a classic movie.⠀ ⠀ GATES OPEN at 6:30 pm⠀ SHOWTIME at 7:30 pm⠀ SUGGESTED DONATION of $20/car⠀ ⠀ No reservations required – first come, first park.⠀ ⠀ DIFF Summer Drive-in Series Know Before You Go:⠀ o Volunteers will direct parking.⠀ o We request that everyone stay in their car or in the bed of their truck to respect social distancing.⠀ o No chairs, blankets or tents allowed outside of vehicles.⠀ o No balls, frisbees or parking lot games permitted at this time.⠀ o Outside food is permitted. Food trucks and vendors will not be onsite at this screening. ⠀ o Alcohol is not allowed.