Dallas Man Entertains Neighbors By Singing Karaoke Requests

A local voice actor named Chris Burnett has found an interesting way to spend time with his family while in quarantine.

The Lake Highlands resident has started a weekly singing session called "Corona Karaoke". His wife, kids, and he sit in the front yard with a speaker and microphone. Neighbors watch from their driveways and shout out requests for the Burnett family to perform. So far, he's been able to keep multiple people entertained with this fun Saturday night special.