Dallas Man Entertains Neighbors By Singing Karaoke Requests
Lake Highlands resident Chris Burnett sits in his yard with a microphone performing dedications from a safe distance.
A local voice actor named Chris Burnett has found an interesting way to spend time with his family while in quarantine.
The Lake Highlands resident has started a weekly singing session called "Corona Karaoke". His wife, kids, and he sit in the front yard with a speaker and microphone. Neighbors watch from their driveways and shout out requests for the Burnett family to perform. So far, he's been able to keep multiple people entertained with this fun Saturday night special.
Spreading some joy in the neighborhood this weekend during this crazy time. Straight from edging to the mic! Taking requests for family karaoke next Saturday-get ‘em in, ya’ll. #corona #stayhome #flattenthecurve #coronakaraoke #musicunites #micdrop #oasisband #british #neighborshelpingneighbors #missingmypeople
Front yard mic-drops again last weekend. @jeburnett dialed up the Dallas special and crushed some “Stay” by @lisaloeb - footage mysteriously missing! My boy with @postmalone Sunflower and my other little guy rockin’ an @disney duet with dad on hakuna matata #neighborshelpingneighbors #coronakaraoke #micdropsandflipflops #disney #postmalone #lionking #covidkindness #covid #spreadpositivity #spreadlove #joy #laughingwildamidseverestwoe #voice #voiceover #wespeakmusic #stayhome
Music for the people! Weather cooperated this weekend for Corona Karaoke 3 and my crew brought its A-game. @vanillaiceofficial - respect to the anthem; got the whole neighborhood out of their lawn chairs. Shout out to my dad @capttranquill for the assist on the socially-distant camera-work! Just retired and he’s already an Instagram boss. And @jeburnett - keeping the block hyped up. Spread joy and stay safe! @somegoodnews - don’t make me beg please. #familykaraoke #coronakaraoke #safeathome #somegoodnews #micdrops #micdropsandflipflops #twins #twinning #twindad #menwithtwins #familyfirst #rap #freestyle #coronavairus #shelterinplace #familytime #loveyourneighbor #spreadpositivity #choosejoy