Dallas Man Models Quarantine Fashion Showcase For Spring

Elias La Funk has racked up nearly 74K views of his mock WFH menswear collection.

March 27, 2020
Sybil
Man wearing pajamas and slippers on hardwood floor

(Irantzu_Arbaizagoitia/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Do you struggle to coordinate your daily work pajamas so you're on trend but also comfortable? Look no further. Elias La Funk's Quarantine Fashion Showcase is here!

Watch as he struts the latest styles from his Spring Collection. His runway presentation features everything from plush, white designer bathrobes to sportswear for errands and even something for the modern-day Dallas Cowboys fan. Big Funk's hilarious parody of luxury work-from-home attire has garnered nearly 74K views and counting. 

Available soon once the damn stores open and definitely worth the price! La Funk is real.

