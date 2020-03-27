Dallas Man Models Quarantine Fashion Showcase For Spring

Do you struggle to coordinate your daily work pajamas so you're on trend but also comfortable? Look no further. Elias La Funk's Quarantine Fashion Showcase is here!

Watch as he struts the latest styles from his Spring Collection. His runway presentation features everything from plush, white designer bathrobes to sportswear for errands and even something for the modern-day Dallas Cowboys fan. Big Funk's hilarious parody of luxury work-from-home attire has garnered nearly 74K views and counting.

Quarantine Showcase for my outfits I’ll be rocking at home for lockdown 2020 pic.twitter.com/eaby8kAU4J — BigFunkWhatDeKallHim (@TheFunkIsReal) March 23, 2020

Available soon once the damn stores open and definitely worth the price! La Funk is real.

