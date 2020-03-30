Dallas Maverick Luka Doncic Does The Toilet Paper Challenge

A new social challenge is dribbling a roll of toilet paper like a soccer ball.

March 30, 2020
Sybil
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during play against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at American Airlines Center on March 06, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.

(Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images)

People are bored during the quarantine so there are new social media challenges pretty much every day. 

Dallas Mavericks' player Luka Doncic joined in on a recent one called the TP Challenge. You dribble a full roll of toilet paper like a soccer ball for as long as you can, and some people even add stunts and trick shots. The 21-year-old tried it out, and although he wasn't awful, we think he should stick to basketball. 

