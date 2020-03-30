Dallas Maverick Luka Doncic Does The Toilet Paper Challenge

People are bored during the quarantine so there are new social media challenges pretty much every day.

Dallas Mavericks' player Luka Doncic joined in on a recent one called the TP Challenge. You dribble a full roll of toilet paper like a soccer ball for as long as you can, and some people even add stunts and trick shots. The 21-year-old tried it out, and although he wasn't awful, we think he should stick to basketball.