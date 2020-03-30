Dallas Maverick Luka Doncic Does The Toilet Paper Challenge
A new social challenge is dribbling a roll of toilet paper like a soccer ball.
March 30, 2020
People are bored during the quarantine so there are new social media challenges pretty much every day.
Dallas Mavericks' player Luka Doncic joined in on a recent one called the TP Challenge. You dribble a full roll of toilet paper like a soccer ball for as long as you can, and some people even add stunts and trick shots. The 21-year-old tried it out, and although he wasn't awful, we think he should stick to basketball.
Is this why everyone is buying toilet paper? -- #MFFL— SportsDay Mavs (@dmn_mavericks) March 19, 2020
(Via @luka7doncic on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/hb6ZciCpAw