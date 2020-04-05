Dallas Mavericks Players Make Hypothetical Genie Wishes

While under quarantine, the Dallas Mavericks are still producing original content for their social media outlets.

Over the weekend, they posed the hypothetical question, "If a genie granted you three wishes, what would you ask for?" Many players fantasized about the ability to fly (which would make sense for work purposes) or unlimited wishes. Guard Delon Wright had a funny reply though. He hoped for "unlimited candy". Courtney Lee wanted the same thing. A few also wanted to bring home another title for Mavs fans, and I'm good with that!

If you had three wishes... --‍♂️--



The squad clearly wants infinite amounts of candy and many, many super powers ----‍♂️-- #MFFL pic.twitter.com/i4u4SQv1P8 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 5, 2020

