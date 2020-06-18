Dallas Mavericks Sell Face Masks For COVID-19 Relief Fund

The team made special merchandise to raise money for the DFW community.

June 18, 2020
Sybil
General view of the Mavericks Training Center, home of the NBA Dallas Mavericks during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 28, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. The NBA recently announced the possible re-opening of team practice facilities as early as May 1

(Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images)

Yesterday, the Dallas Mavericks introduced team-logoed merchandise to raise money for local charities. During the pandemic, North Texas Food Bank and the Mavs Foundation have made tremendous donations to those who have been affected. 

The 2011 NBA Champs are now offering face masks, t-shirts, and more to help spread awareness about the importance of following CDC guidelines to help flatten the curve. Products can be purchased here

A family that social distances together, stays together ⚡️ @theimanproject shows us how her family social distances in STYLE with our #COVID19RELIEF tee! A portion of every tee purchased will go towards @MavsFoundation to benefit families in the #DFW Community. #DallasMavs #SuperLocal #MavsFoundation

Social distancing never looked this good -- Visit our Instagram stories to shop our #HardwoodClassic face coverings, EXCLUSIVELY available on DallasMavs.Shop! Proceeds will benefit the @northtexasfoodbank in the #DFW community! #Covid19Relief #DallasMavs

