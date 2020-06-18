Dallas Mavericks Sell Face Masks For COVID-19 Relief Fund
The team made special merchandise to raise money for the DFW community.
Yesterday, the Dallas Mavericks introduced team-logoed merchandise to raise money for local charities. During the pandemic, North Texas Food Bank and the Mavs Foundation have made tremendous donations to those who have been affected.
The 2011 NBA Champs are now offering face masks, t-shirts, and more to help spread awareness about the importance of following CDC guidelines to help flatten the curve. Products can be purchased here.
