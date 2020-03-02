Dallas Porch Pirates Caught On Camera Turn Out To Be Dogs

Are you familiar with the Nextdoor app? It's a network for neighbors to keep in touch regarding community events, items for sale, criminal activity, etc.

In order to be a member, you must actually reside in the neighborhood. That keeps it from being just any other social media platform. So, I logged into and spotted a headline for my area that read: *AMAZON PACKAGE THIEF*. One of our fellow East Dallas residents had been the latest victim in porch piracy. Luckily, he caught the bandits on his security camera. And it turns out, they are the most adorable lil criminals I've ever seen!

Be on the lookout for these porch pirates in E. Dallas. My neighbor Chris spotted this on his @ring camera. pic.twitter.com/MS0d47IRNv — Sybil Summers (@sybil1037) March 3, 2020

Naturally, people were curious what was stolen and whether or not it was returned. Chris said they found the delivery a few houses down. He had ordered paint for a furniture project, and clearly those mutts weren't into DIY crafts. One neighbor commented, "With a 'lookout friend' even! So funny!". And yes, it sure was. As far as we know, no one has claimed these precious thieves, but I'll keep you posted when they do.

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok**