Dallas Public Library Offers Free Prom Dresses For Students

It's hard to believe prom season is almost here! As an annual tradition, Dallas Public Library will serve as host for the Fairy Tale Closet.

For the sixth year in a row, high school students will be able to find dresses, suits, and other formal wear for the dance. Hundreds of gowns (in various sizes and styles), suits, jackets, shoes, and accessories will be available starting this Saturday. The Fairy Tale Closet is open to girls, boys, and non-binary students.

The Fairy Tale Closet will be open five times at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library at 1515 Young St, Dallas, TX 75201.



10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday March 7

1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8 (sponsored by Neiman Marcus)

1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15 (sponsored by Women at Hyatt)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 21 (sponsored by City of Dallas LGBTQ+)

1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 22 (sponsored by DFBIWG)

Reservations can be made in advance, or walk-ins are welcome. For more information, please call 214.670.7943 or email libyouthservices@dallascityhall.com.

