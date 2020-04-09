Dallas Skyline Goes Blue To Support Healthcare Workers

Last night, many of the famous buildings in downtown Dallas showed support for healthcare workers by shining the same cobalt lights.

In a nationwide campaign called #LightItBlue, landmarks around America turned on their blue lights at 8pm as a sign of gratitude for first responders and medical staff. Reunion Tower, Omni Hotel, Bank of America Tower, and other skyscrapers debuted a beautiful, royal blue show of unity during this time of crisis. Thank you to all essential workers.

Me and my #SkylineSquad are lighting up tonight to honor all frontline and essential workers. Let's celebrate our heroes. –The Ball -- #LightItBlue #MakeItBlue #stayathome --IG Cred: rlbellomy pic.twitter.com/tyLyUn82mR — Reunion Tower (@ReunionTower) April 10, 2020

Amon G. Carter Stadium shines blue tonight to show our appreciation for all of the healthcare and essential workers on the frontlines. -- #LightitBlue pic.twitter.com/OkS2C7phW8 — TCU Athletics (@TCU_Athletics) April 10, 2020

Thank you to all those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19. #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/oDRwCq6s6q — Globe Life Field (@GlobeLifeField) April 10, 2020

Tonight we all join together to thank our frontline and essential workers for their efforts to make us all safer during these unprecedented times. #LightItBlue #stayhome pic.twitter.com/wJXo5LYVoK — aacenter (@AACenter) April 10, 2020

Thank you to all the frontline workers for your continued efforts during this unprecedented period.



The @DallasCowboys support the #LightItBlue movement to shine a light on those who are working tirelessly every day! pic.twitter.com/kuWWrDgNuR — AT&T Stadium (@ATTStadium) April 10, 2020

Our Frisco community turns out to #LightItBlue to honor health care workers around the world ---- pic.twitter.com/NsN1QlfLwi — City of Frisco,Texas (@CityOfFriscoTx) April 10, 2020

Thank you to all our first responders, healthcare workers and essential staff battling the front lines of COVID-19! #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/qtAXz7wMkx — Rose Bowl Stadium (@RoseBowlStadium) April 10, 2020

To all those fighting on the front lines against #COVID19, there are not enough ways to thank you. Tonight, our pylons will #LightItBlue for you. Thank you. LAX stands in solidarity with you as we all fight COVID-19 together. pic.twitter.com/0RtuitZGcD — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) April 9, 2020

Tonight, we join other US landmarks as we light Supreme Scream, Calico Mine Ride, and Hangtime blue in a global show of support. -- Thank you to all the healthcare workers and first responders who are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. #LightItBlue #MakeItBlue pic.twitter.com/dHZeTQ6PVA — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) April 9, 2020

Landmarks across the state are lit blue tonight in support of all the healthcare workers and all the essential personnel on the frontlines in our battle against #COVID19.



We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for all they do.



They are heroes. #LightItBlue #NewYorkTough pic.twitter.com/UIzu1fz9kl — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 10, 2020

We #LightItBlue in support of our healthcare heroes on the front lines everywhere -- pic.twitter.com/l4TIamPSsW — MSG (@TheGarden) April 10, 2020

To our frontline & essential workers, we want to thank you for your continued efforts during this unprecedented time. Tonight we joined @LightItBlue & landmarks across the US to shine a light on those who are working tirelessly every day.#LightItBlue | #MakeItBlue | #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/3rllZK8FGs — AEG (@AEGworldwide) April 10, 2020

Houston lights up in blue in honor of healthcare workers on the front lines fighting coronavirus #LightItBlue ------

> https://t.co/y6AARna0KC — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) April 10, 2020

We joined buildings across the U.S. to #MakeItBlue tonight, illuminating the Spheres on our Seattle campus with blue light in a show of support for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/CToMEniyx9 — Amazon News (@amazonnews) April 10, 2020

Thank you to all of the heroes who are fighting on the front lines of this pandemic to keep us safe.

------

------

------#MakeItBlue #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/55mkcXpzQs — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) April 10, 2020

To those who continue to battle on the front lines, thank you for your tireless efforts each and every day. You are the real heroes. --#LightItBlue | #TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/2wuHhzUAPA — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 10, 2020

Last night, we changed our lights to blue to honor all of our amazing healthcare workers. #VegasGoesBlue #WorldHealthDay pic.twitter.com/VCKHFvvpck — Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) April 8, 2020

Tonight with others around the country we #LightItBlue to show our support for healthcare, front line, and essential workers putting their lives on the line every day to fight against this pandemic.



From our team to yours, thank you.

--⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KeaMepn0jI — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 10, 2020

Gillette Stadium is lit up in blue tonight in support of healthcare workers and all those working on the front lines to keep us safe.



Thank you.

#LightItBlue | #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/qU411V31ue — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) April 10, 2020