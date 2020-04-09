Dallas Skyline Goes Blue To Support Healthcare Workers

Reunion Tower, Omni Hotel, and other downtown buildings lit up to show appreciation for medical staff.

April 9, 2020
Last night, many of the famous buildings in downtown Dallas showed support for healthcare workers by shining the same cobalt lights. 

In a nationwide campaign called #LightItBlue, landmarks around America turned on their blue lights at 8pm as a sign of gratitude for first responders and medical staff. Reunion Tower, Omni Hotel, Bank of America Tower, and other skyscrapers debuted a beautiful, royal blue show of unity during this time of crisis. Thank you to all essential workers. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We are proud to #LightItBlue tonight in honor of the frontline and essential workers who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times. --#WeGotThisSeattle @makeitblue_usa

A post shared by Space Needle (@spaceneedle) on

