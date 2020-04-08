Dallas Tween Celebrates Birthday With Honks From Neighbors
Stephanie Cournoyer wanted her son's 12th birthday to be special so she asked the community to make some noise!
As we practice social-distancing, many people are celebrating special occasions in unique ways. From weddings in the street to virtual birth announcements, the world has definitely found some creative ways to #StayConnectedTogether while we're under a mandated quarantine.
Yesterday, one of my neighbors posted a message on the NextDoor app asking the community to help make her son's birthday memorable. Stephanie Cournoyer from Lakeland Hills wrote: "If you are out and about today (04/07/2020), give a “honk” for my son’s 12th birthday!!! Trying to make it as special as possible since we are all “sheltering in place”! Thank you!!"
It turns out, people enjoyed being a part of Van's celebration. Many commenters wished him a Happy Birthday online, and lots of locals drove by to toot their horns in support. Stephanie said afterward, "Just wanted to let you know how thankful we are to have such great neighbors!! We had so many 'honks' from Van’s bday signs! I asked him this morning how it made him feel and he said 'it felt pretty magical hearing Happy Birthday honks all day'."
Van also said “I felt like people really did care!”
Enjoying the beautiful weather with these guys is just what I needed!! Van is such an amazing big brother to his sister, Frances! He has the patience of a Saint (he does NOT get that from me)! Happy Saturday and I hope everyone is enjoying their weekend! ❤️❤️--------☀️
The family is very appreciative that so many strangers took time to say hello and help with Van's virtual festivities. This serves as a great reminder how easy it can be to make someone smile during this time.
