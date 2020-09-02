Dancing With The Stars Reveals Season 29 Contestants

Today on Good Morning America, ABC unveiled the upcoming contestants for their reality dance competition Dancing with the Stars.

The 29th season of the show will feature Tyra Banks as the new host, and many familiar pros will return as coaches/partners. The celebrities include:

AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys)

Carole Baskin (Tiger King)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelorette)

Vernon Davis (Former NFL player and Super Bowl winner)

Jesse Metcalfe (Actor)

Monica Aldama (Netflix's Cheer)

Anne Heche (Actress)

Skai Jackson (Actress)

Justina Machado (One Day at A Time)

Jeannie Mai (The Real)

Nelly (Rapper)

Nev Schulman (Catfish)

Charles Oakley (NBA player)

Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)

The program airs in less than two weeks on September 14th at 7pm on ABC.