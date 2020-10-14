Del Monte Is Now Offering Pink Pineapples

The tropical fruit called "Jewel of the Jungle" sells for $49 each.

October 14, 2020
Sybil
Del Monte debuted a new fruit called Pinkglow

It's a pink pineapple that the company has nicknamed "Jewel of the Jungle". You can buy one for $49, but depending on how you slice it, it either looks like a delicious tropical treat ... or ham. 

