DFW Couple Has Fostered Over 400 Animals, From Dogs To Rats

It takes a special kind of person to foster an animal. Often times, the temporary pet has been abused, neglected, abandoned and they need to be nursed back to health. Inevitably, you get attached to this new family member, but then you have to say goodbye as they head to their fur-ever home.

A local woman and her husband Chris have fostered over 400 animals ranging from dogs and cats to pigs and rats. Her story and pictures paint quite a scene. Kudos to them for saving so many lives! #AdoptDontShop