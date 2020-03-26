DFW Man Keeps Us Entertained With Daily Quarantine Journal

If you're a fan of author Hunter S. Thompson, you should definitely be following Hollywood Cole on Instagram. The 35-year-old Air Force veteran is currently quarantined at his apartment in Richardson, but he's keeping a lot of people laughing with his daily write-ups.

(Photo courtesy of Braden Galvan)

Braden Galvan (aka: "Hollywood Cole") was recently notified that his job as a bartender was on hiatus due to Coronavirus. Like most folks in the service industry, the struggle is real. Galvan is staying in good spirits with his service dog Gemma by his side. He refers to her as "the angel" in his faux diary. One of my favorite excerpts about his sweet pup is from Day 5:

"...we have now terminated personal space...when I take her out she wants to make eye contact as she uses the restroom...she apparently misinterpreted this as I want to hold her paw as I use the restroom...not same same...not same..."

He also frequently wrestles with reality and his alter ego "Hollywood Cole". The results are hysterical. Day 7 was particularly funny when he rated the service he received at the bar. (Reminder: He's in isolation.)

"gave myself a 1 on a Yelp review earlier...my service sucked and the bartender was rude...messed up both, my drink order and my food order...he was extremely good looking and had a great personality though so that saved the interaction...1 star will return to see him again..."

We are now nine days into his entertaining social experiment. I highly suggest you start reading this quality content. When I talked to him earlier today, he said friends have called asking him to hurry up and post today's entry. Keep up the good fight, Hollywood Cole!

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok**