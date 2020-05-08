DFW Restaurant Uses A Robot To Deliver Your Curbside Food

El Palote in Pleasant Grove has taken social distancing to the next level!

May 8, 2020
We're living in 2020, and this DFW taqueria is living in 3020. 

Pretty much every restaurant is offering curbside pick-up to minimize the chances of coming in contact with other people and possibly spreading COVID-19 germs. A vegan taqueria in Pleasant Grove took it to the next level. El Palote Panaderia in south Dallas created a robot to deliver your order right to your car. 

(We will be open tomorrow from 11am-6pm) Today was a busy day thank y’all for coming out and supporting!! this is how El Palote does curbside pick @nbcdfw @cbs11gingerallen @cbs11karenborta @wfaagmt

A post shared by El Palote Panadería (@elpalote.vegan) on

Color me impressed, and what I really wanna know is ... does he have a name?

