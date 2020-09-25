A DFW Scavenger Hunt Is Coming To The Metroplex This December

This looks like so much fun!

A company called Treasure Quest creates and manages scavenger hunts in major metropolitan areas. They've had success in other markets, and now they plan to hit DFW in early December. According to Culture Map, contestants will take photos in front of local landmarks and the winners get cash prizes!

Friends-I'm hiding $50,000 worth of treasure throughout the region and need people to find it. Announcing an exciting new, family friendly, COVID conscious recreation concept for our region. See press release below and visit www.FinishTheQuest.com to sign up! ### FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Ian Lovejoy, Treasure Quest Adventures, Owner Phone: 571-762-8387 Email: info@FinishTheQuest.com Website: www.FinishTheQuest.com AREA BUSINESSMAN TO HIDE $50,000 THROUGHOUT REGION- 5 TREASURE QUESTS ORGANIZED TO FIND IT BEGINNING AUGUST 22ND Manassas, VA- Treasure Quest Adventures, a new NOVA based recreation and entertain company, is set to launch a series of real-world treasure hunts throughout the region- each with a prize worth $10,000 hidden at the end. “Our goal is to curate entertaining, COVID conscious Treasure Quests that send participants on real-world adventures,” said company founder Ian Lovejoy. Treasure Quest Adventures uses virtual and real-world clues requiring skill, not luck- with participants competing against one another and the clock. Solving a series of increasingly difficult clues, puzzles and riddles will lead participants closer to a $10,000 treasure hidden in the community. The first participant to find it, keeps it. “So far we are organizing 5 Quests throughout the DMV with more to follow. We are starting local in Prince William County on August 22nd then on to Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington and Montgomery Counties and plan to expand from there. Our hope is to give the community something positive and fun to focus on- something families can do together that gets folks out of the house safely and encourages them explore their community in a new way,” said Lovejoy. Each quest has a limit on how many can participate, so tickets are expected to sell out quickly. To learn more, explore the FAQ or to register visit www.FinishTheQuest.com. About Treasure Quest Adventures (TQA): TQA is a pioneer in professionally curated community treasure quests. Using a mix of virtual and real-world clues, puzzles, riddles and more to entertain as you work your way to a real treasure worth $10,000. Statement on COVID-19: TQA uses a mix of virtual and rea