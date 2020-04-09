DFW Shelters Suggest A COVID-19 Emergency Plan For Pets

If you were to unfortunately test positive for COVID-19, local animal shelters suggest having an emergency plan. Staffers at Dallas Animal Services, Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, the Humane Society of North Texas, Irving Animal Services, SPCA of Texas and Tri-City Animal Services recommend a safety net for your pets should you become hospitalized.

From the City of Fort Worth's press release:

“Your family must have a plan in place to ensure your pets receive proper care if you were to fall ill with COVID-19 or unable to visit the store for an extended period of time,” said Ed Jamison, director of Dallas Animal Services. “The past few weeks have shown us just how quickly this situation can change and it’s important to prepare for any possibility.”

Consider emergency boarding or enlisting the help of family (outside your household), friends, and neighbors. They also remind you to update your pet’s microchip information and prepare an emergency supply kit. It should include:

Two weeks’ worth of food and medication

Vaccination records and veterinarian’s contact information

Collar with ID tags

Daily pet care instructions

A crate, leash, carrier and toys or treats

It's important to keep your four-legged relatives in mind as well during these uncertain times.