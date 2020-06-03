Dirk Nowitzki Helps Board Up Deep Ellum Stores After Looting

One of the greatest Dallas Mavericks players of all time came out of retirement yesterday to help rebuild the ravaged storefronts in Dallas. Dirk Nowitzki, Mavs coach Rick Carlisle and others were spotted by Central Track as they helped board up recently-looted businesses. The Tall Baller from the G proved once again why he's a legend in DFW!

