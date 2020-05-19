Disney Princess Goldfish Crackers Are Coming Soon

Pepperidge Farm unveiled a new collection of their popular Goldfish crackers. They've teamed up with Disney to create princess-shaped snacks.

The limited-edition treat will feature Jasmine, Moana, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Ariel. The packaging will be available in pink, blue, or purple sparkles. Perfect for your little princesses! The crackers will hit shelves at Target this June.