Disney Princess Goldfish Crackers Are Coming Soon

The snack will be shaped like some of the characters and sold exclusively at Target.

May 19, 2020
Sybil
Disney Princess Royal Court at The New York Palace Hotel on March 14, 2010 in New York City. She is seen with people dressed as characters (L-R) Princess Jasmin, Snow White, Mulan, Aurora, Prince Naven, Cinderella, Princess Bell, Pocahantas

(Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Pepperidge Farm unveiled a new collection of their popular Goldfish crackers. They've teamed up with Disney to create princess-shaped snacks.

The limited-edition treat will feature Jasmine, Moana, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Ariel. The packaging will be available in pink, blue, or purple sparkles. Perfect for your little princesses! The crackers will hit shelves at Target this June. 

