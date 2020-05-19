Disney Princess Goldfish Crackers Are Coming Soon
The snack will be shaped like some of the characters and sold exclusively at Target.
May 19, 2020
Pepperidge Farm unveiled a new collection of their popular Goldfish crackers. They've teamed up with Disney to create princess-shaped snacks.
The limited-edition treat will feature Jasmine, Moana, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Ariel. The packaging will be available in pink, blue, or purple sparkles. Perfect for your little princesses! The crackers will hit shelves at Target this June.
@goldfishsmiles is releasing new Disney Princess and Avengers crackers exclusively at @target