This Doorbell Camera Captured A Horrifying Visitor

If you have a doorbell camera, you know the types of hidden gems you'll find when you review the footage.

For Anti Stuart-Bishop, it was quite a shock. She received an alert from Ring that her cam had been activated. She looked at the video and was surprised to see a giant snake slithering around her front door. This thing is so long! Try to watch the video without cringing.

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**