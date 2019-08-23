This Doorbell Camera Captured A Horrifying Visitor

Andi Stuart-Bishop saw a snake slithering under the handle of her front door.

August 23, 2019
Sybil
Close-up of a deadly, venomous eastern brown snake

(Kristian Bell/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

If you have a doorbell camera, you know the types of hidden gems you'll find when you review the footage. 

For Anti Stuart-Bishop, it was quite a shock. She received an alert from Ring that her cam had been activated. She looked at the video and was surprised to see a giant snake slithering around her front door. This thing is so long! Try to watch the video without cringing. 

 

