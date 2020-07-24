DoppelRangers Are Here Just In Time For Today's Home Opener

The team also announced new traditions and what to expect at Globe Life Field's first game.

July 24, 2020
Sybil
Texas Rangers players celebrate during an exhibition game.

(Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Around Town
Features
Local
Local Sports
Shows
Sports

Today's the big day for baseball fans. It's the 2020 Rangers' home opener against the Colorado Rockies. It's also the first regular season game to ever be played at Globe Life Field. 

Since fans are not allowed in the stadium, the team came up with a brilliant idea to place cardboard cutouts of actual fans in the stands. They've dubbed them "DoppelRangers" and yesterday, we got our first peek at them. 

You can still order your custom twinsie for $50 here

In related news, the Rangers announced a few key details about today's game and the upcoming season. Texas Governor Greg Abbott will throw out the first peach. Country star Charley Pride will sing the anthem. The team also revealed the jersey colors they will wear the remainder of the year. 

 

 

Tags: 
Texas Rangers
opening day
Globe Life Field
DoppelRangers