DoppelRangers Are Here Just In Time For Today's Home Opener

Today's the big day for baseball fans. It's the 2020 Rangers' home opener against the Colorado Rockies. It's also the first regular season game to ever be played at Globe Life Field.

Since fans are not allowed in the stadium, the team came up with a brilliant idea to place cardboard cutouts of actual fans in the stands. They've dubbed them "DoppelRangers" and yesterday, we got our first peek at them.

You can still order your custom twinsie for $50 here.

In related news, the Rangers announced a few key details about today's game and the upcoming season. Texas Governor Greg Abbott will throw out the first peach. Country star Charley Pride will sing the anthem. The team also revealed the jersey colors they will wear the remainder of the year.