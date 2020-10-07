Dr. Anthony Fauci Is Getting His Own Action Figure

Exciting news for collectors.

A new Dr. Anthony Fauci action figure will be available soon. Brooklyn-based FCTRY has also made replicas of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and other political types. The Fauci figurine will include a white lab coat, stethoscope, glasses, and a mini-COVID 19 mask.

Three days to go on our Pelosi + Fauci Kickstarter campaign and we’ve hit $200K!! -- Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support ---- Now back to watching this video of the incredible @mikeleavitt sculpting #Fauci on repeat.