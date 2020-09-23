Dr. Anthony Fauci And 99 Others Made TIME's 2020 List Of Most Influential People

Categories include Pioneers, Artists, Icons, Titans, and Leaders.

September 23, 2020
Sybil
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing

(Al Drago/ Getty Images)

TIME Magazine released their annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. The honorees are recognized in five different categories: Pioneers, Artists, Icons, Titans, and Leaders.

Some of the big names include Dr. Anthony Fauci, Founders of the Black Lives Matter Movement, Selena Gomez, Halsey, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Naomi Osaka, Billy Porter and many others. See the full roster here. 

