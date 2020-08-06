Dr. Pepper Donates Free Products To Nursing Home After Hearing Their Plea For Pen Pals

We have an update to the uplifting story we mentioned yesterday about senior citizens looking for pen pals. The residents at Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville, TX went viral and caught the eyes of some major corporations. Miss Billie simply posted that her interests are family and Dr. Pepper.

(Photo courtesy of Katie-Rose Watson/ Hillside Medical Lodge)

Not long after the picture was added to Facebook, the Texas-born soft drink company delivered 16 cases of unsolicited product for Miss Billie and her friends!

(Photo courtesy of Katie-Rose Watson/ Hillside Medical Lodge)

In addition to the free soda and special-edition bottles, Miss Billie received her first pen pal letter. I think her expression says it all!

(Photo courtesy of Katie-Rose Watson/ Hillside Medical Lodge)

If you'd like to make a new friend, you can see the available pen pals here. Any correspondence can be sent to:

(Name of Resident)

c/o Hillside Medical Lodge

300 S. Hwy 36 Bypass

Gatesville, TX 76528

Let's keep these beautiful smiles coming by sending a quick note or handmade card from your kiddos!