Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Tops Forbes' List Of Highest-Paid Actors
This is the second year in a row, he's come in first place.
August 12, 2020
Yesterday, Forbes released their annual list of the Highest-Paid Actors. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was #1 for the second year in a row. Here are the other A-Listers in the top 10.
HIGHEST-PAID ACTORS IN 2020
- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson- $87.5M
- Ryan Reynolds- $71.5M
- Mark Wahlberg- $58M
- Ben Affleck- $55M
- Vin Diesel- $54M
- Akshay Kumar- $48.5M
- Lin-Manuel Miranda- $45.5M
- Will Smith- $44.5M
- Adam Sandler- $41M
- Jackie Chan- $40M
They will announce the highest-paid actresses in September.