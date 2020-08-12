Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Tops Forbes' List Of Highest-Paid Actors

This is the second year in a row, he's come in first place.

August 12, 2020
Sybil
Dwayne Johnson attends a Hand and Footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

(Jean Baptiste Lacroix/ Getty Images)

Yesterday, Forbes released their annual list of the Highest-Paid Actors. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was #1 for the second year in a row. Here are the other A-Listers in the top 10. 

HIGHEST-PAID ACTORS IN 2020

  1. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson- $87.5M
  2. Ryan Reynolds- $71.5M
  3. Mark Wahlberg- $58M
  4. Ben Affleck- $55M
  5. Vin Diesel- $54M
  6. Akshay Kumar- $48.5M
  7. Lin-Manuel Miranda- $45.5M
  8. Will Smith- $44.5M
  9. Adam Sandler- $41M
  10. Jackie Chan- $40M

 

They will announce the highest-paid actresses in September.

