Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Tops Forbes' List Of Highest-Paid Actors

Yesterday, Forbes released their annual list of the Highest-Paid Actors. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was #1 for the second year in a row. Here are the other A-Listers in the top 10.

HIGHEST-PAID ACTORS IN 2020

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson- $87.5M Ryan Reynolds- $71.5M Mark Wahlberg- $58M Ben Affleck- $55M Vin Diesel- $54M Akshay Kumar- $48.5M Lin-Manuel Miranda- $45.5M Will Smith- $44.5M Adam Sandler- $41M Jackie Chan- $40M

They will announce the highest-paid actresses in September.