East Dallas Dog Offers Free Therapy To Neighbors Every Night

Nothing makes me smile more than doggie lovin', and this East Dallas pup knows how to lay it on thick!

Lex the Great Dane and his mom Jennifer Neily sit outside each day between 6-7pm to chat with people who need words of encouragement. Ordinarily, Lex is a volunteer therapy dog at local senior homes, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he hasn't been allowed to visit. So, his mom created a great way to improvise. Every evening, they hang out in front of their home on Belmont Ave. (between Skillman and Abrams) with a sign that advertises "Free Therapy with Lex". Passersby are invited to pet him and say hello. I think I know where I'm headed this weekend!