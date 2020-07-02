Einstein Bros. Bagels Is Giving Away Free Coffee This Sunday

This Sunday, July 5th, is National Workaholics Day. In honor of that, Einstein Bros. Bagels will be giving away free coffee. Here are the details according to the press release:

Einstein Bros. Bagels knows its guests are hard-working, especially in these last several months as many have juggled working from home and homeschooling their little ones. When Shmear Society members can enjoy a free hot coffee of ANY size on National Workaholics Day (or any day in July) when they order ahead on the Einstein Bros. Bagels mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.