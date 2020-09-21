Ellen DeGeneres Addresses "Toxic Workplace" Allegations On Her Season Premiere

During Ellen DeGeneres' summer break, the talk show host came under fire for allegedly having a "toxic workplace".

Producers, former guests, and other behind-the-scenes personnel reported verbal abuse and a dreadful working environment. Ellen said she would discuss this matter when she returned to the air, which was today. In her opening monologue, she apologized to everyone who had been affected and said things have been handled internally. She also vowed nothing like this would happen again. Watch her complete explanation below.