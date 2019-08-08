Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Incredibly Long Armpit Hair

Is this a dealbreaker for you?

August 8, 2019
Sybil
Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet

(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Headlines
News

Emily Ratajkowski, who you likely remember from I Feel Pretty or Gone Girl was invited to contribute an article to the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar. For the magazine, she wrote about feminism, her identity, and her ...  armpit hair.

Yep, she's now one of those people who grows out their underarm hair just to prove a point. I'm personally not a fan, but it's her body. Is this a dealbreaker? 

“Sure, I’m positive that most of my early adventures investigating what it meant to be a girl were heavily influenced by misogynistic culture. Hell, I’m also positive that many of the ways I continue to be “sexy” are heavily influenced by misogyny. But it feels good to me, and it’s my damn choice, right? Isn’t that what feminism is about—choice?” @emrata writes about exploring what it means to be hyper feminine for our September 2019 issue. Tap the link in bio to read more. Photography by @michaelavedon Styling by @menamorado Hair by @petergrayhair Makeup by @hungvanngo

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on

 

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**

Tags: 
Emily Ratajkowski
Harper's Bazaar
armpit
feminist
hair

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes