Emma Roberts Got A Floral Bouquet Shaped Liked A Vagina At Her Baby Shower

In addition to traditional mom-to-be gifts, she received this possibly NSFW arrangement.

October 5, 2020
Sybil
Emma Roberts attends the Celebrity friends of Feeding America give back at the Para Los Niños Felices Fiestas to celebrate the holidays and raise awareness around the issue of hunger.

(Tommaso Boddi/ Getty Images)

Over the weekend, actress Emma Roberts celebrated her soon-to-be first child. 

The American Horror Story actress had some traditional gifts at her baby shower. There were cookies, onesies, infant baby masks, and there was also this... a floral bouquet shaped like ladyparts. Check out some of the pictures she posted online. 

So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times. I love you guys @cadehudson22 @kakeykake @britelkin and thank you to @toryburch & @ericbuterbaugh for the magical garden -- #toryburchhome

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Emma Roberts baby shower floral bouquet
(Photo Credit: Cosmopolitan/ Instagram)

 

