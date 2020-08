Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champion Emmitt Smith announced that he and his wife Pat were separating. The NFL Hall of Famer has been married to the founder of the Treasure You non-profit for 20 years. The couple has four children that they will co-parent. The Smiths have asked for privacy during this time.

