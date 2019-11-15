Ever Seen A Dog Climb Straight Up A Wall? This One Can.

I always thought my dogs were pretty talented because Duncan can sit and shake, and Biff Barkley can sing and dance.

Now that I've watched this video, I'm gonna have to teach my old dogs some new tricks. In addition to German Shepherds, law enforcement agencies are starting to use a breed called Belgian Malinois. This clip shows a dog trainer teaching one of his PUP-ils how to jump into a tree and scale walls. I dare you to not be impressed.

Video of This breed of dog can climb a house!

