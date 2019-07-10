Everything You Need To Know About Mayor Eric Johnson's Back-to-School Fair

Newly-elected Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson kicked off the pre-registration drive for the 23rd Mayor’s Back to School Fair yesterday. The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Centennial Building at Fair Park. Pre-registration events are being held across the city throughout the rest of the month.



The annual fair offers kiddos everything needed to prepare for the upcoming year, such as free supplies, health, dental and vision screenings; immunizations; haircuts; information on education,health and social services. Students in Pre-K through 5th grade also get a backpack. There are usually 35,000 people in attendance with 15,000 of those being qualified children. Families are welcome to enjoy live music, activities, games, and giveaways from vendors. The fair is free to attend.

Kicking off the @CityOfDallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair today at City Hall. I’m thrilled to step in and continue the great work that mayors before me have done, not only with the Fair but with supporting education.--✏️ #BacktoSchool #MBTSF pic.twitter.com/Zeg6dxwien — Mayor Eric Johnson (@DallasMayor) July 9, 2019

Learn more about eligibility, donating, required documents, etc.

