Everything You Need To Know About Mayor Eric Johnson's Back-to-School Fair
The Dallas ISD will host the 23rd Annual drive on Aug. 2nd.
Newly-elected Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson kicked off the pre-registration drive for the 23rd Mayor’s Back to School Fair yesterday. The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Centennial Building at Fair Park. Pre-registration events are being held across the city throughout the rest of the month.
The annual fair offers kiddos everything needed to prepare for the upcoming year, such as free supplies, health, dental and vision screenings; immunizations; haircuts; information on education,health and social services. Students in Pre-K through 5th grade also get a backpack. There are usually 35,000 people in attendance with 15,000 of those being qualified children. Families are welcome to enjoy live music, activities, games, and giveaways from vendors. The fair is free to attend.
Kicking off the @CityOfDallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair today at City Hall. I’m thrilled to step in and continue the great work that mayors before me have done, not only with the Fair but with supporting education.--✏️ #BacktoSchool #MBTSF pic.twitter.com/Zeg6dxwien— Mayor Eric Johnson (@DallasMayor) July 9, 2019
Learn more about eligibility, donating, required documents, etc. HERE.
Pre-registration for qualifying DISD students is now available at the below locations.
- Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- J. Erik Jonsson Central Library
- 1st Floor Lobby
- 1515 Young St.
- Dallas, TX 75201
- Monday, July 15, from 3-5 p.m.
- Martin Luther King, Jr
- 2901 Pennsylvania Ave.
- Dallas, TX 75215
- Tuesday, July 16, from 2-4 p.m.
- Casa View Elementary School
- 2100 N. Farola Dr.
- Dallas, TX 75228
- Tuesday, July 16, from 5-7 p.m.
- Lancaster-Kiest Branch Library
- 2008 E. Kiest Blvd.
- Dallas, TX 75216
- Thursday, July 18, from 2-4 p.m.
- Leonides Gonzalez Cigarroa, M.D. Elementary
- School
- 9990 Webb Chapel Rd.
- Dallas, TX 75220
- Friday, July 19, from 3-5 p.m.
- Eastfield College Pleasant Grove Campus
- 802 S. Buckner Blvd.
- Dallas, TX 75217
- Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m.-noon
- Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center
- 5150 Mark Trail Way
- Dallas, TX 75232
- Saturday, July 20, from noon-2 p.m.
- Fretz Park Library Branch
- 6990 Belt Line Rd.
- Dallas, TX 75254
- Tuesday, July 23; 2-4 p.m.
- Sam Tasby Middle School
- 7001 Fair Oaks Ave.
- Dallas, TX 75231
- Wednesday, July 24, from 4-6 p.m.
- Highland Hills Branch Library
- 6200 Bonnie View Rd.
- Dallas, TX 75241
- Thursday, July 25, from 3-5 p.m.
- Harmony Science Academy - Dallas High
- 12005 Forestgate Dr.
- Dallas, TX 75243
- Thursday, July 25, from 2-5:30 p.m.
- Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness
- Center at Juanita J. Craft Recreation Center
- 4500 Spring Ave.
- Dallas, TX 75210
- Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m.-noon
- Prairie Creek Branch Library
- 9606 Lake June Rd.
- Dallas, TX 75217
- Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Martin Weiss Recreation Center
- 1111 Martindell Ave.
- Dallas, TX 75211
*Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram*