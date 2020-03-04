FedEx Driver Found Lost Dog, Returns Her Home In Special Delivery

Lisa Menzies was out of town while her house was being repaired and her 3-year-old golden retriever Catcher got out of the house when the wind blew the front door open.

Menzies explained how the curious pup got out in the first place. “We were getting some repairs done on the house. Our contractor left to go to lunch and shut the front door, and the wind blew the door open while I was gone, and Catcher escaped.”

After Catcher escape, Menzies received a message from a FedEx driver, letting her know he had a special delivery for her.

The message read, “I found your dog, and the address on her tag is where I’m going to take her.”

“He put her in the house with such care,” Menzies said. Check out the video below to witness the kind gesture. The entire delivery was caught on the family’s Ring doorbell camera.

Video of FedEx driver finds lost dog, returns it to Castle Pines owners

Menzies is still hoping to thank their hero in person.

