Flamin' Hot Cheetos Beer Is Now A Thing

Martin House Brewing Company is the Fort Worth brewery that brought us pickle beer a few months ago.

They're back at it with the wacky concoctions. This time, the risk-taking brewmasters are combining Flamin' Hot Cheetos with their signature barley and hops. The new creation is called Fiery Crunchy Cheese Bois, and in their own words, "This is a liquid Flamin' Hot Cheeto."

The beverage has a 5.2% alcohol content. For now, the beer is only available at Martin House’s taproom, but they offer to-go orders so try something new this weekend!