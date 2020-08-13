Flamin' Hot Cheetos Beer Is Now A Thing
It's available at Martin House Brewing Co. in Fort Worth.
Martin House Brewing Company is the Fort Worth brewery that brought us pickle beer a few months ago.
They're back at it with the wacky concoctions. This time, the risk-taking brewmasters are combining Flamin' Hot Cheetos with their signature barley and hops. The new creation is called Fiery Crunchy Cheese Bois, and in their own words, "This is a liquid Flamin' Hot Cheeto."
The beverage has a 5.2% alcohol content. For now, the beer is only available at Martin House’s taproom, but they offer to-go orders so try something new this weekend!
Here it is. Fiery Crunchy Cheesie Bois 5.2% - Sour Beer Brewed with Cheetos Flamin Hot Snacks! (they actually let us put that on the label). We deconstructed and then reconstructed the Flamin Hot Cheeto through months of rigorous R&D, lab work, scientific tests, and many trips to Dave’s across the street. This is a liquid Flamin Hot Cheeto. There’s not much else to say. You be the judge. This is a taproom only beer. They go on sale tomorrow at 12pm at our taproom for $20/4pack. Limit 1 per customer (it’s a small batch and we want to spread the love). We will have @corndogwithnoname serving up their original corndogs and a Flamin Hot version from 12-3pm, as that is how long we expect the can sales to last. Hope you can make it. Thank you for making this weird cheese beer a reality. Cheers! #flaminhot #cheetos #beer #corndogs #snackbeers #lookatthecolor #socheese #socrunchy #thisistheend