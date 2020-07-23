Fletcher's Corny Dog Pop-Up Will Be In Arlington Friday For Rangers' Home Opener

Tomorrow is the Texas Rangers home opener against the Colorado Rockies. With the announcement that the State Fair of Texas will be canceled for 2020, people are itching for Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs.

Don't fear, you can get your fix with various pop-ups throught the metroplex. On Friday, the legendary concessionaire will be serving corny dogs and funnel cakes in the parking lot east of Texas Live! off Randol Mill Road. Fletcher’s will be set up from 3-9pm, and credit or debit cards are the only accepted form of payment. Also, since Globe Life Field will not be open to fans, Texas Live! is showing the game.