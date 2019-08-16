Florida Woman Hides Baby Alligator In Her Pants During Traffic Stop

Ariel Machan-Le Quire was also found with 41 turtles in a backpack.

Authorities in Florida pulled over 22-year-old Michael Clemmons after he ran a stop sign. Clemmons' passenger was 25-year-old Ariel Machan Le-Quire.

When officers asked if they could search the truck, Clemmons agreed. Officials discovered she had hidden a foot-long baby alligator IN HER YOGA PANTS. During the search, a Teenage Mutant Nina Turtle backpack (ironically) was found to have 41 turtles inside it. The couple told police that they had been collecting frogs and snakes at an underpass. Le-Quire was sentenced to probation after she pleaded guilty to four charges of illegal wild animal possession. 

