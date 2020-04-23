Florida Woman Trots Around Neighborhood Dressed As A Unicorn

A woman in Seminole Heights, Florida has come up with a fun way to bring joy to her neighborhood.

She wears an inflatable unicorn costume and walks through the streets, waving and taking pictures with people. She said she's been thanked many times for giving people a smile. She even gets requests on Facebook to visit certain roads. I mean, it is pretty funny to watch the horse-like bubble butt bounce around as she trots down the sidewalk. See for yourself.