Forbes Reveals 2020's Top-Earning Celebrities

Forbes unveiled their annual list of the top-earning celebrities. There were quite a few native Texans on the list, but the highest paid star for 2020 was Kylie Jenner. She raked in $590 million. Check out the full list here.

#1 Kylie Jenner – $590 million

#2 Kanye West – $170 million

#3 Roger Federer – $106.3 million

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo – $105 million

#5 Lionel Messi – $104 million

#6 Tyler Perry – $97 million

#7 Neymar – $95.5 million

#8 Howard Stern – $90 million

#9 LeBron James – $88.2 million

#10 Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 million

#11 Rush Limbaugh – $85 million

#12 Ellen DeGeneres – $84 million

#13 Bill Simmons – $82.5 million

#14 Elton John – $81 million

#15 James Patterson – $80 million-

#16 Stephen Curry – $74.4 million

#17 Ariana Grande – $72 million

#18 Ryan Reynolds – $71.5 million

#19 Gordon Ramsay – $70 million

#20 Jonas Brothers – $68.5 million

#21 The Chainsmokers – $68 million

#22 Dr. Phil McGraw – $65.5 million

#23 Ed Sheeran – $64 million

#24 Kevin Durant – $63.9 million

#25 Taylor Swift – $63.5 million

#26 Tiger Woods – $62.3 million

#27 Kirk Cousins – $60.5 million

#28 Post Malone – $60 million

#28 J.K. Rowling – $60 million

#28 Ryan Seacrest – $60 million

#31 Carson Wentz – $59.1 million

#32 Rolling Stones – $59 million

#33 Mark Wahlberg – $58 million

#34 Tyson Fury – $57 million

#35 Marshmello – $56 million

#35 Russell Westbrook – $56 million

#37 Ben Affleck – $55 million

#37 Sean Combs – $55 million

#39 Shawn Mendes – $54.5 million

#40 Vin Diesel – $54 million

#40 Lewis Hamilton – $54

#42 Jay-Z – $53.5 million

#43 Billie Eilish – $53 million

#44 Rory McIlroy – $52 million

#45 Simon Cowell – $51 million

#45 Jerry Seinfeld – $51 million

#47 BTS – $50 million

#48 Kim Kardashian West – $49.5 million

#49 Drake – $49 million

#49 Jared Goff – $49 million

#49 Judy Sheindlin – $49 million

#52 Akshay Kumar – $48.5 million

#53 Conor McGregor – $48 million

#54 James Harden – $47.8 million

#55 Giannis Antetokounmpo – $47.6 million

#56 Jennifer Lopez – $47.5 million

#57 Anthony Joshua – $47 million

#57 Pink – $47 million

#59 Deontay Wilder – $46.5 million

#60 David Copperfield – $46 million

#60 Rihanna – $46 million

#62 Luke Bryan – $45.5 million

#62 Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5 million

#64 Backstreet Boys – $45 million

#64 Tom Brady – $45 million

#64 Phil Collins – $45 million

#67 Drew Brees – $44.8 million

#68 Novak Djokovic – $44.6 million

#69 Will Smith – $44.5 million

#70 Blake Shelton – $43.5 million

#71 Sean Hannity – $43 million

#71 Sofía Vergara – $43 million

#73 Celine Dion – $42 million

#74 Kyrie Irving – $41.9 million

#75 The Eagles – $41 million

#75 Adam Sandler – $41 million

#77 Phil Mickelson – $40.8 million

#78 Julio Jones – $40.5 million

#78 Metallica – $40.5 million

#80 Jackie Chan – $40 million

#80 Rafael Nadal – $40 million

#82 Heidi Klum – $39.5 million

#82 Travis Scott – $39.5 million

#84 Kevin Hart – $39 million

#85 Klay Thompson – $38.8 million

#86 Katy Perry – $38.5 million

#87 Lady Gaga – $38 million

#87 Bon Jovi – $38 million

#87 U2 – $38 million

#90 Naomi Osaka – $37.4 million

#91 Canelo Alvarez – $37 million

#91 Damian Lillard – $37 million

#91 Paul McCartney – $37 million

#91 Oprah Winfrey – $37 million

#95 DJ Khaled – $36.5 million

#95 Kiss – $36.5 million

#97 Sebastian Vettel – $36.3 million

#98 Serena Williams – $36 million

#99 Angelina Jolie – $35.5 million

#100 Mohamed Salah – $35.1 million