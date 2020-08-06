Former Dallas Cowboy Darren Woodson Discusses His Battle With Coronavirus

Darren Woodson is the latest celebrity to battle Coronavirus. The former Dallas Cowboys Safety told his story to WFAA.

His wife recently took a business trip to Houston where unbeknownst to her, her colleague had the virus. Once notified, the entire Woodson family was tested. Darren and his two sons all had negative results. His wife was positive but asymptomatic.

A few hours after getting swabbed, the football player said he had chills, a fever of 102 degrees, and "all the COVID symptoms." His entire body was sore, and he equated it to being in a car crash. After 10 days, he started feeling healthier. After this experience, Darren Woodson recommends that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.