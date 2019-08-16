Fort Worth Man Goes Viral For Wearing His Late Father's Shirt On A Mother-Son Date

Clayton Walker captured the moment he surprised his mom before taking her to a movie.

August 16, 2019
Sybil
Mother and son wear matching plaid shirts

Clayton Walker is going viral for all the right reasons. 

The now 21-year-old Fort Worth man lost his father at the age of one. His mother Julia held on to some of her late husband's clothing. Earlier this week, Clayton was taking his mother to see The Lion King. He decided to surprise her by wearing one of his dad's plaid shirts. Julia was emotional, as you can see in the video. 

We need more Clayton Walkers in this world!

