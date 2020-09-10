Frisco Father-Daughter Duo Go Viral Again For Intricate Cheer Stunt
Roland and Jayden Pollard are impressing everyone with their skills.
September 10, 2020
Just last month, we spotlighted an adorable father-daughter duo for their amazing cheer stunts. Now they're back at it again.
Roland Pollard and his four-year-old daughter Jayden have been practicing routines for years. Each time they post videos, you can see the progress. The Frisco family uploaded an intricate piece this morning, and it's already been viewed nearly 37,000 times.
Who saw that IG Live we just did? We struggled hard but we went back and tried one last time after we got off. Love this kid. #beastmode #handstand
Keep up the incredible work, Guys!