Garland, Plano, And Arlington All Rank Highly on National Infidelity List

Recently, AshleyMadison.com shared a list of the Top 20 Cities in America to have high infidelity rates. Turns out three of those 20 are right here in our metroplex.

Garland came in 13th.

Plano was 15th.

Arlington rounded out the list at 20th.

Interestingly enough, neither Dallas nor Fort Worth made the list. Get it together, Suburbs!

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**