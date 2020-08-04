Here's How You Can Get Your Cardboard Cutout Courtside During Mavs Playoffs

Similar to the DoppelRangers, your likeness can sit in the stands of an NBA game.

August 4, 2020
Sybil
Friends people group on blue t shirts having excited fun on sport world championship final

(ViewApart/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Following in the footsteps of the Texas Rangers' DoppelRangers, you can now have a cardboard cutout of yourself at a Dallas Mavericks game. 

The NBA and Michelob Ultra are hosting a contest for fans to have their images sit courtside during the playoffs. There will be 650 virtual MFFLs at each game so here's how to enter

