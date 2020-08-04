Here's How You Can Get Your Cardboard Cutout Courtside During Mavs Playoffs
Similar to the DoppelRangers, your likeness can sit in the stands of an NBA game.
August 4, 2020
Following in the footsteps of the Texas Rangers' DoppelRangers, you can now have a cardboard cutout of yourself at a Dallas Mavericks game.
The NBA and Michelob Ultra are hosting a contest for fans to have their images sit courtside during the playoffs. There will be 650 virtual MFFLs at each game so here's how to enter.
Wanna be a virtual fan in the #ULTRACourtside during the next @NBA game? Follow us for the chance to win every Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/uYFJiUhOxD— Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) July 31, 2020