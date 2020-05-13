Globe Life Field Will Hold Drive-In Concerts This Summer

Globe Life Field announced a new concert series yesterday called Concert in You Car. They will have bands performing, and attendees watch from the comfort of their own vehicles in order to maintain social distancing. From the press release:

The outdoor drive-up concert experience will feature nationally recognized and award-winning recording artists performing live outside the new Globe Life Field. The Concert in Your Car series is a first-of-its-kind event that will present a unique live-show experience featuring chart topping recording artists, in a socially distant environment. Located in Tundra Lot B, just North of Globe Life Field, the series of concerts will take place on consecutive nights from Thursday, June 4 to Sunday, June 7.

Rangers fans and music enthusiasts alike will be able to watch the performances from the safety and comfort of their cars, without interacting with anyone to gain access to the show. The artists will perform directly in front of fans on a stage in the parking lot, complete with jumbo screens to ensure all attendees have a great view of the bands. Concert audio will be available through a specially designated FM radio channel.

Every concert starts at 9 p.m. each night, with parking lots opening one hour prior to each show.

Tickets are $40 per vehicle, per night. Each show date requires a ticket specific to that event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to support their ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. Special VIP packages, with guaranteed access in the first two rows of the parking lot, are available in limited quantities and cost $80 per vehicle.

Tickets for the Concert in Your Car series will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 15 at 10:00 A.M., at texasrangers.com/concertinyourcar. All ticket sales will be available on-line only. Attendees are permitted to bring food and drink in their vehicles.

Full Schedule of Concert in Your Car Concerts:

Thursday, June 4 - Eli Young Band

Friday, June 5 - Whiskey Myers

Saturday, June 6 - Pat Green

Sunday, June 7 - Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler