Grammy-Winning Artist Charlie Daniels Passes Away At Age 83

The "Devil Went Down to Georgia" singer died from a stroke.

July 6, 2020
Sybil
Country artist Charlie Daniels is seen backstage prior to The Beau Weevils Surprise Show at Winners and Losers Bar on October 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This morning, legendary singer Charlie Daniels passed away at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee. The 83-year-old "Devil Went Down to Georgia" artist died after suffering a stroke. He won multiple awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. 

