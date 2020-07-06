Grammy-Winning Artist Charlie Daniels Passes Away At Age 83

This morning, legendary singer Charlie Daniels passed away at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee. The 83-year-old "Devil Went Down to Georgia" artist died after suffering a stroke. He won multiple awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

As we celebrate the life of Charlie Daniels, here's a video that was made for his 80th birthday with very quick clips from a life well-lived and a very long career, and TV, movie, commercial and pop culture refereneces.-TeamCDB/BW #RIPCD #RIPCharlieDaniels https://t.co/cR2TmXrJV7 — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 6, 2020