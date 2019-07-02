Haslet Teenager Mows Grass Into U.S. Flag In Front Yard

Talk about a feel-good story! 17-year-old Cameron James told NBCDFW that his friend was killed in the line of duty last week while serving the U.S. Army.

He wanted to pay tribute to his friend, and acknowledge the upcoming Independence Day holiday. The project took four hours, but it was definitely worth it!

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/Teen-Mows-American-Flag-Into-Yard_Dallas-Fort-Worth-512118122.html

