Haslet Teenager Mows Grass Into U.S. Flag In Front Yard

Cameron James says it's to honor his friend who was killed on duty in the Army.

July 2, 2019
Sybil
American flag in the park

(jacoblund/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Around Town
Culture
Local News

Talk about a feel-good story! 17-year-old Cameron James told NBCDFW that his friend was killed in the line of duty last week while serving the U.S. Army. 

He wanted to pay tribute to his friend, and acknowledge the upcoming Independence Day holiday. The project took four hours, but it was definitely worth it!

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/Teen-Mows-American-Flag-Into-Yard_Dallas-Fort-Worth-512118122.html

 

*Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram*

Tags: 
USA
america
Stars & Stripes
4th of july
army
Haslet
Lawnmower

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes