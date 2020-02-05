Here Are Guest Policies For All Events At Globe Life Field

As we get closer to the opening date of the brand new Globe Life Field in Arlington, the Texas Rangers announced policies for future guests. These will apply to all events at the venue (games, concerts, festivals, etc.)

The rules include:

Smoking

Smoking (including e-cigarettes, vapes or any other smoking device) is not permitted anywhere inside the structure of Globe Life Field. The designated smoking area is located outside the venue at the Southwest Entry on the Main Concourse. Guests must have their ticket and no alcohol is permitted in the designated smoking area.

Outside Food & Beverage

Outside food is allowed inside of Globe Life Field as long as it fits inside a clear gallon-sized plastic bag. Guests may also bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted. Additional considerations will be made for dietary concerns and infants.

Bags

All backpacks, except single-compartment drawstring bags that do not exceed the MLB bag-size requirements of 16” x 16” x 8” are prohibited into Globe Life Field. Exceptions are for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. Working media may carry backpacks, but only after the bags have been searched and tagged by security at the Media Entrance.

Re-Entry

Re-Entry is permitted at specific doors at all public entries from the time doors open until the start of the game. After the game starts Re-Entry is only permitted at the Plaza Entry on the Main Concourse and at the Southeast Entry on the Suite Level. All guests must be rescreened before entering the venue.

Globe Life Field is set to open in March, 2020.

