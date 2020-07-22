Here Are The Most Pet-Friendly Cities In America

WalletHub has compiled a list of the Top 100 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in America. They factored in budget (veterinary care, dog insurance, pet deposits, etc.), health and wellness (animal trainers, petsitters, etc.), and outdoor areas (weather, dog parks, etc.).

There are 13 Texas towns on the list with six of them being in DFW.

#77- Irving

#59- Dallas

#56- Garland

#46- Arlington

#28- Plano

#25- Fort Worth