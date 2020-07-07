Here's How To Get Fletcher's Corny Dogs Without Going To The State Fair Of Texas

There will be pop-ups throughout DFW.

With the announcement today that the State Fair of Texas has been canceled for the 2020 season, people are lamenting about all the things they'll miss. 

Among them, Fletcher's famous corny dogs are a big fave. Fear not. The brand announced they'll continue doing pop-ups throughout the metroplex. 

 

