Here's How To Get Fletcher's Corny Dogs Without Going To The State Fair Of Texas
There will be pop-ups throughout DFW.
July 7, 2020
With the announcement today that the State Fair of Texas has been canceled for the 2020 season, people are lamenting about all the things they'll miss.
Among them, Fletcher's famous corny dogs are a big fave. Fear not. The brand announced they'll continue doing pop-ups throughout the metroplex.
The State Fair of Texas may not be happening, but we are (safely) popping up all throughout North Texas. Visit our website to see where we will be next! https://t.co/XAKZGO620k— Fletchers Corny Dogs (@FletchersDogs) July 7, 2020